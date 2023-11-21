Texas ocelot breeding and reintroduction may offer new route to recovery

KINGSVILLE, Texas — That ocelots (Leopardus pardalis) are native to the United States may come as a big surprise to many people. But the small wildcats, more commonly associated with Central and South America, once ranged across much of the Southwestern U.S., though today they survive in only two small populations isolated on the Texas Gulf Coast — totaling fewer than 100 individuals and beginning to suffer from inbreeding. That could be about to change, as an ambitious new agreement between the US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and several state and private partners aims to return the endangered ocelot to parts of the species’ historic range. The plan: Breed the animals in captivity, then reintroduce them to the wild in hope of establishing a new population in a larger patch of good habitat 75 miles west of the current ones (see map). This reintroduction could secure the future of ocelots in the U.S. against a potential disaster like a hurricane or disease outbreak and offer opportunities for them to recolonize more of their former range on their own. The new population would also be free from some of the daunting obstacles encircling the coastal populations, such as agricultural expansion, home building and road construction. But the reintroduction faces challenges. It will take place entirely on private lands, without a large wildlife refuge or park to anchor the new population. In addition, while dispersal corridors to Mexico’s ocelot population are still open to the west, construction of the border wall…This article was originally published on Mongabay

