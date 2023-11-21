Vizzuality data set aims to give companies full view of supply chain impacts

A new collection of global maps and data sets aims to help companies better monitor their environmental impact along every step of the supply chain, and forecast future impacts as their businesses grow. Sustainability technology company Vizzuality published an open-source data set with the goal to help companies evaluate how much their products are contributing to ecological degradation and accelerating climate change. The data set has the potential to help them clean up their supply chains and meet international environmental standards. “If we want to solve the climate and nature crisis, everyone needs to be able to access knowledge on the impact of business on nature,” said Vizzuality strategy and impact lead Francis Gassert. “We want to make it as easy as possible for companies to act today, and to inspire others to do the same.” The data set is open source, so anyone can download and integrate it into their business operations, Gassert said. It’s also available through LandGriffon, an environmental risk management software. The LandGriffon software. (Photo courtesy of LandGriffon) The software maps supply chains and calculates the impacts of several environmental indicators, including deforestation, greenhouse gas emissions, loss of natural ecosystems, and biodiversity loss resulting from agricultural production, among others. Vizzuality wanted to make the data as comprehensive as possible so companies could monitor their supply chains from top to bottom, something that has so far been a challenge. Gassert said interest so far has come from sustainability advisers, academics and researchers, as well as consulting firms…This article was originally published on Mongabay

