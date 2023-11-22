Ancient ocean water found in Himalayas could offer insights about evolution

A team of scientists from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Japan’s Niigata University have unearthed water droplets trapped in mineral deposits in the Kumaon mountains in the central sector of the Himalayas, in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand. The scientists say they believe these droplets were remnants of an ancient ocean that existed around 500-700 million years ago and that they could enhance our understanding of how complex life forms evolved on Earth. In their paper, published in the journal Precambrian Research in September, three scientists from IISc’s Centre for Earth Sciences and two from Niigata University wrote that they had discovered mineral deposits in the Kumaon mountains, in a region also known as the Lesser Himalayas, that contained marine carbonates from a sea of the Neoproterozoic era, estimated to have existed between 1 billion and 540 million years ago. The team found sparry magnesites, which are stratigraphically associated with dolomite, a kind of limestone that is rich in magnesium carbonate and calcium carbonate, and stromatolite, which is a sedimentary rock formed by microbial organisms. But the deposits the researchers found had lower amounts of calcium and higher amounts of magnesium, suggesting a different origin and environment of precipitation, the researchers wrote in their paper. “In present-day environmental conditions, precipitating magnesium carbonate in the oceans is difficult. However, during the Neoproterozoic era, extreme environmental and climatic factors favored magnesium carbonate precipitation because the calcium input in the oceans was significantly low due to the freezing of rivers,”…This article was originally published on Mongabay

