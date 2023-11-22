Can impermanent carbon credits really offset forever emissions?

Offsetting the carbon emissions released when we fly in a jet or when a company ships its products is one, albeit increasingly controversial, way to address the climate-warming consequences of our everyday activities. The credits sold for offsetting often come from projects aimed at protecting or restoring forests that siphon carbon from the atmosphere as they grow and become healthier. In theory, those forests take up a similar amount of emissions, or their protection sidesteps the burst of emissions that would have been released if they had been cut down. The trouble is, the carbon in the air might outlast the forests meant to offset those emissions. What’s more, the life spans of forests make it difficult to directly compare their carbon-sequestering potential in price and climate-mitigating potential with other strategies. For example, a nascent technological tool called direct air capture pulls carbon out of the air for storage in rock or underground and may provide longer-term storage. Now, a team of researchers has put forth a method that they say makes those comparisons more accurate. Doing so could restore confidence that carbon markets can benefit the climate while also channeling much-need funds to conservation, particularly of carbon-rich tropical rainforests, they write. The team published their work Oct. 30 in the journal Nature Climate Change. “It’s pretty clear from almost all global modeling that we’re not going to avoid very dangerous climate change without slowing down and ideally reversing the ongoing loss of tropical moist forests,” Andrew Balmford, the study’s…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay