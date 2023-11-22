Coffee and cacao in the Pan Amazon

Coffee and cacao have much in common. Both are descended from understory trees adapted to the low-light conditions of the forest floor. Each have multiple cultivated varieties that differ with respect to quality, as defined by the aromas and other phytochemicals that act as flavor enhancers and stimulants. Both are perennial cash crops that require unskilled labor at harvest and a certain amount of technical proficiency for post-harvest processing. The basic commodity of commerce is a seed, referred to as a bean, while the fruits are subject to fermentation to facilitate the collection of beans, which are washed, dried and bagged for transport and sale. Unlike oil palm, the post-harvest processing of coffee and cacao do not require a large capital-intensive industrial facility. This is important because it allows small farmers who reside in remote villages to process their own production and transport it to the nearest logistical center. Like all artisanal systems, there are cultivation practices and processing procedures that influence the quality of the product. A combination of these factors leads to the production of elite coffees and fine cacaos, which have niche markets that impact the prices paid to farmers. Both cacao and coffee have been implicated in the loss of natural forest habitat, most of which is associated with smallholder production systems. The proximate cause of this deforestation is a desire to expand production or a need to replace existing plantations that have become infested with pests, or have lost vigor due to age. These are…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay