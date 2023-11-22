Glyphosate leaves its mark even in protected areas of Brazil’s Cerrado

Breathing clean air in Brazil’s Cerrado grassland has become increasingly hard, according to a recent study by researchers in the central state of Goiás. It found a relationship between dying lichens and exposure to glyphosate, a herbicide commonly used against weeds. Lichens are organisms formed by fungi and algae that interact with each other. The fact that they’re dying off in the presence of glyphosate “this indicates poor air quality,” said study co-author Luciana Vitorino, a microbiologist at the Goiás Federal Institute. “In tropical forests, as is the case, the presence of lichens indicates good atmospheric conditions. On the other hand, their absence is a sign that air conditions are not adequate.” Vitorino and her colleagues focused their research in a permanent preservation area (PPA) in the municipality of Caiapônia, 335 kilometers (208 miles) from the Goiás state capital, Goiânia. The PPA is located within a private large-scale sugarcane concession. The researchers collected lichens of the Parmotrema tinctorum and Usnea barbata species, the latter known as “old man’s beard,” from tree trunks in the center of the PPA, where, in theory, they wouldn’t have been directly exposed to glyphosate spraying in the concession. But their analyses found a decrease in living cells and increase in dead cells of the lichens. Both trends were proportional to the time of exposure to the herbicide and its concentration. Vitorino said their interest in conducting this in-depth study arose after the detection of cadmium, one of the heavy metals present in glyphosate, in lichens…This article was originally published on Mongabay

