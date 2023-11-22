Growing rubber drives more deforestation than previously thought, study finds

Rubber cultivation in Southeast Asia is responsible for double or even triple the deforestation previously attributed to it, according to a recently published study. Antje Ahrends, one of the study’s authors, said she wasn’t surprised by the findings. Over the years, Ahrends, head of genetics and conservation at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, had observed first-hand how rapidly rubber plantations were replacing forests in Southeast Asia. This, she said, made it clear to her that previous estimates linking rubber cultivation to around 1 million hectares (2.5 million acres) of forest loss since 2000 had greatly underestimated the scale of the issue, leading to oversights in policy setting and implementation. Now, thanks to remote-sensing technology paired with on-the-ground verification, she and her team have solid data to back up their observations from field trips over the years. Using remote-sensing technology, the team mapped 14.2 million hectares (35.1 million acres) of rubber plantations across Southeast Asia. Their study, published in the journal Nature, found that 4 million hectares (about 10 million acres) of forest have been cut down for rubber plantations since 1993, with at least half of that area chopped down since the turn of the millennium. Of the 14.2 million hectares mapped in the study, more than 1 million hectares were found to be in areas that are vital for the survival and protection of biodiversity. “This shows that rubber deforestation has been underestimated and has essentially not received a lot of attention in international trade policies,” Ahrends told Mongabay…This article was originally published on Mongabay

