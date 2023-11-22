Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iran & petrochemical industry stall plastics treaty: Critics

The third session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution (INC) ended on Nov. 19 in deep disappointment for many environmentalists. A few petrochemical-producing countries and corporations obstructed the plastic treaty proceedings, which wound up focusing on arguments and procedure instead of substance. INC is charged with hammering out a worldwide treaty on plastic pollution by 2025. Delegates from 161 countries and 318 “observer organizations” attended this month’s session in Nairobi, Kenya. Polluters were especially well represented. The Center for International Environmental Law counted 143 lobbyists, some on official rosters of nations, who work for the fossil fuel and petrochemical industries, a 36% increase over the last session. (The figure includes those representing trade associations and other organizations funded by the industries.) The session started with a “zero draft” in place, which negotiators hoped to advance and fine-tune, while beginning discussions on measures to greatly reduce plastic pollution. But the meeting ended with a far longer “revised zero draft,” with no clear forward-looking agenda, but the expressed hope of developing a first draft at the forthcoming fourth session in Ottawa in April. “The zero-draft treaty evolves into a lengthy document, potentially seen as a waste of time from a different perspective,” read an announcement critical of this month’s negotiations from GRID-Arendal, an environmental communications group based in Norway. A beach cluttered with plastic debris. Tropical nations have been inundated by plastics washing up on their shores. Invisible waste in the form of microplastics is also polluting Earth’s land, water…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay