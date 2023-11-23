Blue whales: Ocean giants return to 'safe' tropical haven

From BBC
Published39 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Blue whales – the largest known animals on Earth – are making their home in a part of the Indian Ocean where they were wiped out by whaling decades ago.
Researchers and filmmakers in the Seychelles captured footage of the whales in 2020 and 2021. It features in the Imax film Return of the Giants.
But a year of underwater audio recording revealed the animals spend months in the region.
This means they could be breeding there, scientists say.
This video can not be played
To play this video you need to enable JavaScript in your browser.
The researchers involved in the mission described their discovery as a “conservation win” after the Soviet whaling fleet decimated the population in the 1960s.
Lead researcher Dr Kate Stafford told BBC News: “It turns out if you stop killing animals on mass scales and you give them a chance to rebound, they can recover.”
Commercial whaling has had a lasting impact. Blue whale numbers are still a tiny proportion of what they were and the species is listed as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.
More than 300,000 were killed in the southern hemisphere alone – chased down by modern, fast whaling ships.
<div data-component="text-block" class="ssrcss-11r1m41-RichTextComponentWrapper
Read the full article
Related Posts
-
COP28 ‘moment of truth’ for oil industry, says energy boss
-
Clouded leopards face alarming decline amid ‘genetic crisis,’ study warns
-
Investigation shows ‘shadow companies’ linked to Indonesia palm oil giant First Resources
-
90 NGOs question Thailand Prime Minister on fisheries deregulation plan (commentary)