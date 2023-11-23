Clouded leopards face alarming decline amid ‘genetic crisis,’ study warns

With their camouflaged coats, impossibly long tails, and extraordinary tree-climbing skills, clouded leopards are evolutionary marvels. They’re beautifully adapted to a feline life in the trees. But what evolution hadn’t reckoned on was us. A new genetic study indicates that the one-two punch of habitat loss and poaching has dealt the genetic diversity of the medium-sized cats a severe blow, compromising their long-term survival in the wild. The genomic analysis, published in Science Advances, found high levels of inbreeding, limited genetic diversity, and the presence of mutations that could impair reproduction. The authors say the accumulation of these negative genetic features over thousands of years has likely been exacerbated by recent steep population declines triggered by human activity. “Severe habitat fragmentation has probably accelerated the accumulation of deleterious mutations due to high levels of inbreeding,” the study says. “High levels of inbreeding and deleterious genes are key indicators of the genetic crisis affecting clouded leopard conservation and highlight the need for urgent action for the survival of these imperiled big cat species.” The Sunda clouded leopard (Neofelis diardi) has a slightly darker coat than the mainland clouded leopard (Neofelis nebulosa). Image by Spencer Wright via Creative Commons (CC BY 2.0 DEED) Smallest big cat Clouded leopards were considered a single species up until 2006, when DNA evidence revealed that the populations living on the Asian mainland were sufficiently distinct from those on the Southeast Asian islands for scientists to reclassify them as separate species. The mainland clouded leopard (Neofelis nebulosa)…This article was originally published on Mongabay

