U.N. carbon trading scheme holds promise and peril for tropical forests

Suriname's recently announced plans to sell carbon credits under the Paris Agreement's emissions trading system have been met with both applause and skepticism by climate experts. The South American country will rely on its massive forests for the credits, which it intends to trade as so-called internationally transferable mitigation outcomes (ITMOs) under a system that has yet to be finalized. But while ITMOs are meant to help boost climate change mitigation and also be a win-win for the countries involved, some experts worry they could foster yet another market for "hot air." Forests absorb nearly a third of all anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions and lock away twice as much carbon as is currently accessible across all coal, oil and gas reserves. As the world's biggest terrestrial carbon sinks, forests play a critical part in limiting global warming to 1.5° Celsius (2.7° Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, alongside efforts to cut CO2 emissions. About 93% of Suriname is covered by forests — part of what makes it one of just a few dozen carbon-negative nations, according to data from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). This means the country absorbs more carbon than it emits. Like many forested nations in the Global South, Suriname faces challenges accessing climate finance that it says would allow it to continue being a carbon sink and help reach the goals of the Paris Agreement. Suriname plans to trade its REDD+ results as ITMOs, but experts worry about the impact on carbon trading accuracy.

