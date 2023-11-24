'I thought climate change was a hoax. Now I teach it'

Sarah Ott spent years believing climate change was a hoax, influenced by friends at church in the US south and a popular right-wing radio host. Here she shares her journey from being a climate sceptic to becoming an advocate for clean energy, with a passion for teaching teenage school students the science of climate change. She features on this year’s BBC 100 Women list.

I spent years doubting the science of climate change and spending time with people who didn’t believe in the science either.

When I realised I was wrong, I felt really embarrassed.

To move away from those people meant leaving behind an entire community at a time when I didn’t have many friends.

I went through a really difficult time. But the truth matters.

I’m the granddaughter of coal miners in Pennsylvania and my family moved to Florida when I was young.

We have a Polish Catholic background and we attended church regularly, but at the same time we were very connected to science because my mum was a nurse and my dad sold microscopes and other scientific equipment.

As a little girl, I loved nature and spent a lot of time outside. For community service, I would always pick up litter in my neighbourhood.

I remember the first time I ever encountered the term “climate change”.

I was in middle school in the late 1990s and I read an article about rising temperatures. I remember thinking, “This is really gonna suck”. But it also felt

