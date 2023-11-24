In Brazil’s Amazon, a clandestine road threatens a pristine reserve

The makeshift road tears through the emerald canopy, splintering one of the Amazon’s most pristine corridors of rainforest. Along the edges of the road, running through the heart of the Terra do Meio Ecological Station, swaths of jungle have been razed and turned into pasture. Under federal protection since 2005, Terra do Meio spans 3.37 million hectares (8.33 million acres) across the municipalities of Altamira and São Félix do Xingu, strongholds of Brazilian cattle ranching. Tucked deep into the Xingu Basin, it’s part of an ecological mosaic of 28 conservation areas and 21 Indigenous territories that together form a tapestry of forest treasured for its rich biodiversity. Although virtually all human activity is barred within Terra do Meio, the reserve has been battered by invasions in recent years, losing 15,740 hectares (39,000 acres) of primary rainforest between 2019 and 2022, according to data from the University of Maryland visualized on Global Forest Watch. And, despite a sharp drop in overall deforestation across the Amazon this year, the incursions into Terra do Meio have not let up: satellites detected 171,259 high-confidence deforestation alerts between Jan. 6 and Nov. 20 within the protected reserve, the data show. Environmentalists largely blame the devastation within Terra do Meio on pressure from invaders bent on opening up a strategic transport route slicing through the rainforest. They say this risks creating a dangerous new route for illegal timber, gold and – eventually – soy or beef destined for export. “It’s this relentless effort to open up…This article was originally published on Mongabay

