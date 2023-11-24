Jane Goodall and Dax DaSilva partner with Amazon Indigenous youth for new Roots & Shoots program

Renowned primatologist and conservationist Jane Goodall is bringing her youth program, Roots & Shoots, to the Brazilian Amazon in partnership with Indigenous leaders and tech entrepreneur and conservationist Dax Dasilva. The goal is to better equip local youth to protect their ancestral lands. Goodall announced the new Amazon chapter of Roots & Shoots after her first-ever in-depth visit to the Amazon alongside Dasilva, founder of the environmental organization Age of Union. (Editor’s note: Goodall is a member of Mongabay’s advisory council.) Observing Goodall’s tireless advocacy on the trip was personally impactful, Dasilva told Mongabay. “The thing I experienced being with her day and night was just the power of stories,” he said. “She’s just such a master storyteller and really takes the time to connect with people.” While visiting the Amazon, Goodall and Dasilva met with Juma Xipaya, founder of the Juma Institute within the Xipaya Indigenous Territory in Brazil’s Pará state. Juma led a successful resistance against a massive dam project in her territory and continues to resist the incursion of illegal loggers and miners. Indigenous activist Juma Xipaya (and her baby) met with Jane Goodall and Dax Dasilva in the Xipaya Indigenous Territory in the Brazilian Amazon. Photo courtesy of Age of Union. “What we inherited from our ancestors is this ancient knowledge, that people call ecological intelligence, and this rich forest that produces 20% of the planet’s freshwater and 25% of its terrestrial biodiversity,” Juma Xipaya said in a statement. “The forest is threatened, it’s essential to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

