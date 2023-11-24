Killings of Bornean orangutans could lead to their extinction

Only about 100,000 Bornean orangutans (Pongo pygmaeus) remain, less than half of their original numbers. People are killing the iconic orange apes at rates that could lead to their extinction on the rainforest-clad island, despite the efforts of conservationists. For the first time in over a decade, orangutan conservation researchers interviewed residents of villages in Kalimantan, the Indonesian section of Borneo. One-third of the villages reported that an orangutan had been killed in recent years, according to a recent study published in Conservation Science and Practice. “Killing has occurred in recent times, and it’s likely still happening at a rate that could have considerable impacts on orangutan populations,” said Ph.D. candidate Emily Massingham of the University of Queensland in Australia, the study’s lead author. A Bornean orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus) hangs from the trees. Fewer than 100,000 orangutans remain on Borneo. Photo by Rhett A. Butler. The orangutans remaining on Borneo are threatened by the destruction of their tropical forest habitat and by individual killings, which have likely not decreased in the last 15 years, the researchers found. People sometimes kill orangutans to protect their crops, but also for illegal bushmeat or to capture infants for the illicit pet trade. The brutal 2018 killing of an orangutan in Kalimantan, shot 130 times with an air rifle, made international news. It was one of about 1,700 reported crimes against Bornean orangutans from 2007 to 2019. The annual deaths of just 1% to 2% of adults can push the population into extinction, but…This article was originally published on Mongabay

