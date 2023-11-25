Your chocolate bar – my family's struggle

From BBC
Published26 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
In her award-winning essay, young British science writer Richael Forson delves into the human struggle and environmental crisis that her parents and grandparents faced in their efforts to grow cocoa on a small farm in Ghana. The 15-year-old winner of the 2023 Association of British Science Writers (ABSW) Young Science Writer of the Year award, who lives in London, wrote about how families like hers have fought through poverty, disease outbreaks and a changing climate in their effort to produce the key ingredient in our chocolate bars.
When I was growing up, I heard stories of the sights and sounds of cocoa farming from my mother, a woman who had lived in Kumasi, Ghana almost her entire life.
Mum inherited a small plantation from her father. She spent many hours helping my grandparents tend to the trees and harvest the cocoa pods – the raw ingredient that is eventually processed into the chocolate so many of us enjoy.
The more I heard, the more I understood the challenges my family had faced: Changing weather patterns; disease outbreaks and fluctuating market prices constantly threatened the farm. But despite the hardships, they poured passion and dedication into their work.
Cacao farming was more than just a job – it was a way of life. My family’s story inspired me to advocate for the rights – and needs – of cocoa farmers in my family’s country, Ghana.
Many of us enjoy chocolate as a treat, but for the people who grow cocoa beans – in countries like Ghana and the Ivory Coast – their