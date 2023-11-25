Your chocolate bar – my family's struggle

From BBC

Published26 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing

In her award-winning essay, young British science writer Richael Forson delves into the human struggle and environmental crisis that her parents and grandparents faced in their efforts to grow cocoa on a small farm in Ghana. The 15-year-old winner of the 2023 Association of British Science Writers (ABSW) Young Science Writer of the Year award, who lives in London, wrote about how families like hers have fought through poverty, disease outbreaks and a changing climate in their effort to produce the key ingredient in our chocolate bars.