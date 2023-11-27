Discriminatory U.S. housing policies still affect bird sightings 90 years later

Citizen scientists are the main “collectors” of all recorded bird data, especially in the United States. More than 600,000 eBird experts and enthusiasts alike report on the colorful plumage and behaviors of species they spot in their American neighborhoods. Yet a recent study published in Nature Human Behavior unveils a disturbing scarcity of bird sightings within cities where the stain of racial segregation has lingered for nearly a century. A trio of pigeons (Columba livia domestica) on the wooden fence of an urban landscape. Photo by Didssph on Unsplash. During the harsh economy of the Great Depression in the 1930s, the U.S. government enforced restrictive zoning policies for housing in cities. Certain neighborhoods were at the mercy of racist policymakers, who “redlined” areas they deemed risky and unsafe. In particular, redlining policies isolated Black residents in zones of high poverty. The effects of redlining are still palpable today — not only through the racial segregation of neighborhoods, but also in the distribution of flora and fauna. Birds have always served as ideal indicators of the richness of nature in any area. So, ecologists sought to investigate the link by comparing the numbers of bird sightings in the last 90 years with neighborhood gradings across the U.S. “We’re starting to untangle the environmental effects, because segregation did not just shape where highways and wastewater facilities were built,” said lead author Diego Ellis-Soto, an ecologist at Yale University, “but also where national parks and urban recreation areas were built.” Those green spaces,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

