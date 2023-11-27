How Indigenous peoples and local communities can make the voluntary carbon market work for them (commentary)

“Humanity has opened the gates to hell by allowing the climate crisis to worsen”, said Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General at the U.N. Climate Ambition Summit in September. This year, 2023, is shaping up to be the hottest year on record with floods, heatwaves and droughts affecting millions of people in countries worldwide without distinction of political system, level of wealth, or geographic localization. It is evident that the climate emergency is a global humanitarian crisis demanding collective efforts toward speeding, scaling up, and concretizing climate solutions. The impacts of our warming climate are disproportionately affecting the Global South: those who have contributed least to global heating, and have even fewer resources to respond. Countries here are faced with a spiraling debt crisis and are falling behind in the race to deliver on Sustainable Development Goals. Indigenous peoples and local communities (IPs and LCs) are the frontliners of the climate crisis, facing its immediate impacts to their ancestral livelihoods while also being fundamental stewards of our world’s natural carbon sinks and ecosystems. Indigenous peoples make up around 15% of the world’s extreme poor and just 5% of the global population. Yet we protect and manage approximately 40% of the planet’s ecologically intact landscapes, including the protection of the vast majority, in some cases up to 80%, of the world’s remaining biodiversity. The reality, however, is that from 2011 to 2020, less than 1% of official development assistance for climate change, and less than 5% of official development assistance for general environmental…This article was originally published on Mongabay

