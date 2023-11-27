Llama herding helps community in Peru recover from a melting glacier

When a glacier melts, all it leaves in its wake is untouched ground. These craggy, lifeless rocks begin to feel sun and rain for the first time in millennia. They contain a few seeds, perhaps, stored in the freezing embrace of the glacier above them. But when the first rains touch their surface, most of what washes from the ground is poison. The rocky soils uncovered by melting glaciers send acidic water into the communities downstream. Over time, the plants and soils of a well-developed ecosystem will trap these harmful chemicals like a filter. But that can take decades, because such isolated high-altitude ecosystems recover extremely slowly once a glacier retreats. To speed up this natural protection in the face of climate change, scientists have joined with residents in the Cordillera Blanca, Peru, to enlist their famously fuzzy agricultural helper: the llama (Llama glama). The Llama 2000 Asociación community brings llamas to the test plots in the Cordillera Blanca. Photo credit: Anaïs Zimmer After bringing llamas back to these exposed lands to graze, scientists saw dramatic improvements in the quality of the soil and the health of the recovering ecosystem in just three years. Not only did the llamas fertilize the soil, but they also brought new seeds to the land, according to a recent paper in Scientific Reports. “I did not expect it to have significant changes in plant cover and soil composition in three years. It’s pretty fast,” said environmental scientist Anaïs Zimmer of the University of Texas…This article was originally published on Mongabay

