New calf brings new hope, and new concerns, for embattled Sumatran rhinos

The Sumatran rhino became a little safer from extinction over the Thanksgiving weekend. On Nov. 25, at around 4 a.m. local time, first-time mother Delilah gave birth to a healthy baby male Sumatran rhino (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis) at the Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary (SRS) in Way Kambas National Park on the Indonesian island of Sumatra. The baby came about 10 days before full term — Sumatran rhino gestation lasts around 16 months — but the government says the calf is healthy, weighing in at 25 kilograms (55 pounds). It’s also the first offspring for father Harapan. The birth is extra special, because it’s the first time a female rhino born in captivity — Delilah was born in 2016 at the SRS — has given birth herself. (Harapan was born at Cincinnati Zoo in 2007.) The birth is also the second at the SRS in less than two months: on Sept. 30, a female calf was born. With this, the birth further cements the SRS’s run of successes for what is potentially the most endangered large land mammal on the planet. “The Sumatran rhino breeding program has never been in a better position,” Nina Fascione, the International Rhino Foundation’s (IRF) executive director, said in a press release. “Two years ago, there was only one captive Sumatran rhino pair in the world able to successfully produce offspring. Now there are three pairs — six rhinos — who are proven breeders. Those are much better odds for the long-term survival of this species.” A male…This article was originally published on Mongabay

