North Atlantic orcas reveal the troubling persistence of toxic ocean pollutants

With their shiny black tops and pure white undersides, the killer whales, or orcas, are the sleekest hunters in the ocean. But being apex predators comes with a great cost. Their bodies absorb the chemical pollutants that build up in the long chain of prey leading to their meals. Now, a recent study in Environmental Science & Technology has shown that what orcas choose to eat could affect their survival more than scientists thought. Every year over the past decade, a team of international marine biologists went to the North Atlantic Ocean to collect samples of killer whales’ blubber—the fat layer beneath their skin. The study, which covered an area spanning the Canadian Arctic, Eastern Canada, Greenland, Iceland, and Norway, was the most comprehensive of its kind. The team’s analysis of 162 North Atlantic killer whale (Orcinus orca) samples showed a startling level of various chemical pollutants, despite their remote ranges. “These killer whales are pretty much isolated,” said Anaïs Remili, a marine biologist at McGill University in Montreal, Canada, and lead author of the study. “They’re super elusive, and we don’t really know where they are. They’re far away from any human settlement.” Anaïs Remili, on an expedition in Iceland, uses an air gun to shoot darts that collect small samples of blubber from orcas. Credit: Anaïs Remili To collect the blubber samples, Remili and her colleagues shot darts fired from an air gun into the orcas’ skin layer. “You have to approach the whales slowly to make sure…This article was originally published on Mongabay

