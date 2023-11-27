Paradise lost? Brazil’s biggest bauxite mining firm denies riverine rights

This story was produced with support from the Rainforest Journalism Fund/Pulitzer Center. ORIXIMINÁ, Pará state, Brazil — Raimunda de Souza is 62 years old. She was born in the Amazon, in a vast region of rainforest fed by pristine lakes and streams. “A paradise” is how she defines the place where she, her parents, grandparents and great-grandparents first opened their eyes. Oriximiná municipality, their long-time home territory, covers 107,603 square kilometres (41,546 square miles), an area larger than Portugal. It was in this vast expanse of forest that Raimunda’s daughters and her grandchildren were also born, in the community of São Tomé, one of four villages located on Lake Maria Pixi, where 183 other families live. But paradise is on the cusp of disappearing according to Lake Maria Pixi area residents, because of events that began to unfold in 2018. Traditional communities “invisibilized” That’s the year, say the riverine communities, that they were totally ignored by Mineração Rio do Norte (MRN), Brazil’s largest bauxite producer, as it wrote up an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for a new mine the company was planning on the Aramã Plateau in proximity to the four communities (São Tomé, São Francisco, São Sebastião and Espírito Santo). EIAs — required as part of Brazil’s federal environmental licensing process —assess the likely environmental and social impacts of new mines, along with other projects, and lists necessary mitigating and compensatory measures. But in this case, the EIA was written as if the four villages didn’t exist at all.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay