The t-shirt chewing enzyme ready to tackle plastic waste

From BBC
In 2010, researcher Sintawee Sulaiman had just started her first lab job, at the University of Osaka in Japan.
She was tasked with modifying and experimenting with an enzyme that her colleagues had discovered in a pile of rotting leaves in the park next to the university, called LCC – leaf-branch compost cutinase.
LCC helps microbes break down the waxy coating of leaves, and Ms Sulaiman hoped it might also help degrade plastic.
One afternoon, she cut up some plastic packaging from a pair of headphones and left the shards in water overnight with some samples of LCC. By the morning, it looked different.
“The piece of plastic had some holes, or some breakdown,” she recalls. “That made me feel so surprised.”
The plastic was PET, which is a polymer – a long molecule in which smaller chemical units called monomers are joined tightly together.
Polymers are found everywhere in nature – cellulose, a structural component of trees and other plants, is the most common example.
Enzymes have evolved alongside them to break down their chemical bonds, allowing microbes to biodegrade organic material.
But enzymes have only been exposed to plastics for a few decades, which is why the materials don’t degrade. However, over the past two decades scientists have found a way to give evolution a helping hand.
That’s what Prof Alain Marty and his colleagues at the University of Toulouse in France have been doing.
