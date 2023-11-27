The tricky business of commercializing invasive plants to death

In 2009, a village in southern India became a part of a long experiment. The Shola Trust, an NGO, trained the village’s Indigenous communities to harvest stems of a vibrant flowering shrub called lantana (Lantana camara), one of the world’s worst invasive species, and transform them into marketable pieces of furniture. The program had two simple goals: create additional income for forest-dependent communities, and remove a harmful invasive species that was choking the region’s forests. “But in eight years the furniture business didn’t really take off,” says Tarsh Thekaekara, a wildlife researcher and co-founder of the Shola Trust. “And if you ask how many hectares of lantana got cleared in the process, it would be zero.” Scientists estimate that there are more than 1,000 species of invasive plants that humans have intentionally or accidentally moved from their native habitats to new regions. In novel environments, many of these invaders have managed to multiply aggressively and outnumber native plants. They haven’t just altered forests, grasslands and other ecosystems, but also created hardships for local communities and cost governments millions of dollars. Take, for example, kudzu (Puereria montana), a vine originally from Asia, that’s invasive across the southeastern U.S., growing vigorously along forest edges and riverbanks. Or consider the mesquite species Prosopis juliflora, a hardy tree from Central America that has spread all over the world, invading forests, shrublands and pastures. The problem isn’t just that many invasive plants take over new regions; they can also be incredibly hard to eradicate. Authorities…This article was originally published on Mongabay

