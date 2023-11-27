What is COP28 in Dubai and why is it important?

From BBC
World leaders are set to discuss tackling climate change at a big UN summit in Dubai.
It follows a year of extreme weather events in which many climate records have been broken.
COP28 is the 28th annual United Nations (UN) climate meeting where governments will discuss how to limit and prepare for future climate change.
The summit is being held in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), from 30 November until 12 December 2023.
COP stands for “Conference of the Parties”, where the “parties” are the countries that signed up to the original UN climate agreement in 1992.
The UAE is one of the world’s top 10 oil-producing nations.
It has appointed the chief executive of the state-owned oil company, Sultan al-Jaber, president of the COP28 talks.
Oil – like gas and coal – is a fossil fuel. These are the main causes of climate change because they release planet-warming greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide when burned for energy.
Mr Jaber’s oil company plans to expand production capacity.
Documents leaked to the BBC suggest the UAE planned to use its role as host to strike oil and gas deals.
Mr Jaber has previously argued that he is uniquely well-placed to push for action from the oil and gas
