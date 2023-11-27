What is net zero and how are the UK and other countries doing?

From BBC
World leaders are gathering in Dubai for the crucial COP28 climate summit.
The conference aims to advance progress on climate action on the path to “net zero”.
Net zero means no longer adding to the total amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.
Greenhouse gases include carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane. CO2 is released when oil, gas and coal are burned in homes, factories and to power transport. Methane is produced through farming and landfill.
These gases increase global temperatures by trapping extra energy in the Earth’s atmosphere.
Meanwhile, rapid deforestation across the world means there are fewer trees to absorb CO2.
Under the 2015 Paris climate agreement, 197 countries – including the UK – agreed to try to limit global temperature rises to 1.5C by 2100.
To achieve this, net zero CO2 emissions should be reached by 2050.
However, the UN wants countries to bring forward their net zero targets by a decade to avoid what it called “the growing climate disaster”.
Not all emissions can be reduced to zero, so those that remain need to be matched by actively removing greenhouse gases from the atmosphere. This is known as “offsetting”.
Natural offsetting methods include planting trees and restoring peatlands.
One industrial method is carbon capture and storage which involves using machinery to remove CO2 from the