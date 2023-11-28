Carbon credit certifier Verra updates accounting method amid growing criticism

Verra, the world’s largest certifier of carbon credits, has released an update for calculating the climate benefits of the REDD forest conservation projects it certifies. The U.S.-based nonprofit said the changes, released Nov. 27, will bolster the integrity of these credits and buyer confidence by employing the latest science and technology to improve the accuracy of its carbon accounting. Short for reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation, REDD (or REDD+, which adds an emphasis on conservation and sustainable forest management) aims to cut back on the bursts of carbon emitted when forests are cleared — for firewood, for example, or to clear land for farming. The updated methodology applies specifically to projects trying to avoid this sort of “unplanned deforestation.” These projects might train community members for jobs that allow forests to remain standing, for example, in turn keeping the carbon they contain out of the atmosphere where it could exacerbate climate change. “This sector is absolutely critical to the story of mitigating global climate change,” Naomi Swickard, Verra’s senior director of REDD+ program development and innovation who led the creation of this methodology, said on a call with the media. The group said future updates may deal with “planned” deforestation, such as when a country allocates a patch of forest for a large agricultural plantation. The edge of the biodiversity-rich forests of Korup National Park in Cameroon. Image by John Cannon/Mongabay. Swickard noted that deforestation in the tropics contributes 8% of the world’s emissions, which is more than…This article was originally published on Mongabay

