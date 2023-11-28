Climate loss & damage fund ‘the furthest thing imaginable from a success’

The Mongabay Newscast welcomes a new co-host, Rachel Donald, to discuss the most recent meeting of the United Nations Transitional Committee to establish the highly anticipated loss and damage fund: a first-of-its-kind global fund, previously intended to compel wealthy industrialized nations to offset the damages incurred by low- and middle-income nations from the impacts of climate change. The meeting in Abu Dhabi last month was “the furthest thing imaginable from a success,” according to Brandon Wu, the director of policy and campaigns at ActionAid USA, an NGO that campaigns against poverty and injustice. Wu speaks with Rachel about the reasons why. Listen here: The 24-member transitional committee meeting to design the text of the loss and damage fund “was mostly a lot of arm-twisting and bullying from developed countries, especially the United States,” according to Wu. Notably, the text in the financial input section fails to include a mandate that wealthier nations are compelled to contribute to it, arguably defeating the purpose of funds intended as reparations to low- and middle-income countries bearing the brunt of climate change impacts. “[A]nd that’s because the United States was essentially vetoing any attempt to include that kind of language.” Additionally, Wu notes the World Bank is a contentious choice to house and govern a loss and damage fund. The international financing institution funds some of the largest coal developers in Asia, according to a recent report. It also stands accused of complicity in human rights abuses in Tanzania. Rather than put money into…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay