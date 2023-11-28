Collaboration key to rediscovery of egg-laying mammal in Papua’s Cyclops Mountains

JAKARTA — Researchers have credited a strong spirit of collaboration for the success of an expedition in Indonesia’s Cyclops Mountains that uncovered new sightings of a rare egg-laying mammal and multiple unidentified species. The highlight of the recently published findings was camera-trap images of Attenborough’s long-beaked echidna (Zaglossus attenboroughi), which, like the distantly related but better-known platypus, is one of just a handful of egg-laying mammals in existence. The species hadn’t been sighted by scientists since an initial specimen collected in 1961, and for decades was thought to have gone extinct. Much of the success of the four-week-long Expedition Cyclops has been attributed to the collaboration between international and local researchers, conservation authorities, NGOs, and the Indigenous groups who have persistently protected the region’s biodiversity against external threats. “We built a strong relationship with the community of Yongsu Sapari, who own part of the northern Cyclops, over three years,” James Kempton, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Oxford who first proposed the expedition in 2019, told Mongabay in an email. “I think the trust between the expedition team and the community was important in the success of the expedition, and a lack of trust may have contributed to former searches being less successful,” he said. The Cyclops Mountains in Indonesia’s Papua region towering over the beach by Yongsu Spari, shrouded in morning mist. Image courtesy of Expedition Cyclops. From left, expedition leader James Kempton with Cenderawasih University student Gison Morib and Sili Yalak from the Indonesian NGO Yayasan Pelayanan…This article was originally published on Mongabay

