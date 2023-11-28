Congo’s waters are hotspot for endangered sharks & rays, reveals data from artisanal fishers

The Republic of the Congo is a hotspot for sharks and rays. However, scientists didn’t know how many of these species congregate along the coast until they asked the artisanal fishermen who work there. In a recent study published in Conservation Science and Practice, researchers from the University of Exeter in the U.K. worked alongside local partners in the Congo to unveil many surprises among the fishermen’s catches. During the three-year study at Songoro, the country’s largest landing spot for the small fishing vessels called pirogues, researchers documented more than 73,000 individual sharks and rays. The census tallied 42 different species, 34 of which face an elevated risk of extinction, according to the IUCN Red List. The fishermen also showed scientists two species that they previously thought were gone from the region: the African wedgefish (Rhynchobatus luebberti) and the smoothback angelshark (Squatina oculata). A mako shark (Isurus oxyrinchus) caught at Songolo. Credit: Godefroy De Bruyne The team credits the project’s success to long-term relationships with locals and a protocol designed to minimize disturbance to their daily fishing activities. After establishing partnerships with the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Congo Program and the Pointe Noire Artisanal Fishery Support Centre at Songoro, researchers asked fishermen for permission to handle, measure, and weigh the sharks they caught. “It was successful because it was led by their priorities, rather than academic priorities,” says senior author Kristian Metcalfe, a conservation scientist at the University of Exeter. Metcalfe has worked in the region for more than a decade,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

