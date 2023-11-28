Cultivation and processing of Amazonian coffees

There are two major cultivated species of coffee: arabica (Coffea arabica) and robusta (Coffea canephora), each with a multitude of varieties adapted to a broad range of ecological conditions. Arabica represents seventy per cent of global production, while robusta represents about thirty per cent. Traditionally, arabica has been cultivated as ‘shade coffee’ grown at higher elevations, while robusta is ‘sun coffee’ cultivated at lower elevations. There are exceptions, including arabica varieties grown without shade at higher elevations and with shade at lower elevations. Both species of coffee are cultivated in the Amazon. Elite coffee varieties tend to come from arabica trees grown under shade at optimum altitudes, which vary by latitude but range between 750 and 1,500 meters above sea level. Harvesting and post-harvest processing practices are also important for maintaining quality in elite coffees. In the Andes, arabica is the predominant coffee cultivar. Colombia is third largest producer of coffee and is well known for its high-quality elite arabicas. However, most Colombian coffee is grown in the Magdalena watershed, while in Venezuela production is concentrated in the mountains overlooking the Caribbean coast. The largest producer of arabica in the Amazon is Peru (Human Modified Landscapes (HML) #37, #38, #42, #43, #45), followed by Bolivia (HML #33) and Ecuador (HML #48). Robusta was once widely cultivated in Amazonian Ecuador (HML #49 and #$50), but after about 2000, Ecuadorian smallholders began shifting production to oil palm or cacao. Robusta is cultivated sporadically in lowland Peru (HML #40, #41, #44, #46) and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

