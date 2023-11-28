Do tree-planting projects on grasslands increase fire risk?

Planting trees is widely recognized as a climate-change solution. But what if those trees go up in flames? Converting the grasslands of African savannas into new forests poses a fire risk that could call into question its proclaimed benefit, according to a recent study published in Trends in Ecology & Evolution. “If you’re doing it for carbon credits, the probability that these trees are going to stay there in the long term is fairly low because you’ve planted them in a flammable system,” said lead author Nicola Stevens, Trapnell Research Fellow in African environments at the University of Oxford in the U.K. Colleagues elsewhere are disputing the team’s analysis, part of a vigorous ongoing debate. The Bonn Challenge, a globally funded IUCN initiative, set a goal more than a decade ago to plant trees across 350 million hectares (860 million acres) of land by 2030. Of the 74 pledges to join the challenge, 42% are in Africa. The African Forest Landscape Restoration Initiative (AFR100) is leading the tree-planting effort there. A pine plantation in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo by Rhett A. Butler. Stevens and her coauthor William Bond, an ecologist at the University of Cape Town, South Africa, dug through forestry reports and analyzed erosion and water-quality data from a South African pine plantation that burned in 1981. They also compared funding for tree plantations through the Bonn Challenge with the costs of protecting new forests from fire. Land managers planted about 1.2 million hectares (3 million acres) of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

