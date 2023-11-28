In reversal, Mexico calls for moratorium on international deep-sea mining

Mexico, a nation that previously supported the development of deep-sea mining, has now called for a moratorium on this activity in international waters. One environmental expert called Mexico’s announcement a “seismic shift” from the nation’s former position. The Mexican government made the announcement on Nov. 21, two weeks after member states of the International Seabed Authority (ISA), the U.N.-affiliated body tasked with regulating deep-sea mining, met to work on a set of regulations that would allow deep-sea mining to begin. Despite continued work, observers say these rules are far from complete. Mexico’s Secretariat of Foreign Affairs said in its announcement that it will support a moratorium on seabed mining in international waters until there is solid science as well as regulations and procedures that would “protect the marine environment against any potentially harmful effects.” Mexican Ambassador Marcelino Miranda previously suggested that critics of deep-sea mining were “fighting the wrong enemy.” Photo by IISD/ENB | Diego Noguera. “Mexico will not sponsor or support the ISA Council in granting any exploration licenses until there is sufficient scientific information that ensures the marine environment is protected, in addition to a solid and complete legal framework,” the secretariat said in the statement. Before this announcement, some Mexican delegates to the ISA had expressed support for fast-tracking mining regulations that would enable mining to start and disapproved of any barriers to the granting of licenses to mining companies that applied after July 2023. At an event sponsored by the international NGO WWF, which took place…This article was originally published on Mongabay

