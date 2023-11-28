Keeping herbivores at bay helps in early stages of restoration, studies show

When restoring or replanting vegetation in degraded ecosystems, it may be tempting to let nature run its course, and allow native herbivores to claim their fair share. Yet a new analysis in Science reveals that plant eaters at restoration sites don’t just reduce vegetation abundance — they may depress plant diversity as well. Scientists evaluated hundreds of existing studies, comparing how restoration fared when herbivores were allowed in or kept out. The analysis was inspired by their own experience. “Here in Shanghai, in the Yangtze River estuary, the government is doing a saltmarsh restoration project,” says lead author Qiang He of Fudan University in Shanghai. “They’ve planted a lot of Scirpus here, a genus of club rushes from the sedge family, but we’ve found that most of them are eaten by herbivorous crabs. So, we thought: why not do a global-scale analysis to find out how herbivores are generally impacting restoration projects?” Co-author Brian Silliman, of Duke University, had a very similar experience in the southwestern U.S., where a snail called the marsh periwinkle (Littoraria irrorata) tends to gobble up newly planted saltmarsh cordgrass (Sporobolus alterniflorus). The study reviewed more than 450 scientific articles involving nearly 1,900 field experiments across 64 countries. The marsh periwinkle (Littoraria irrorata), the only temperate representative of its tropical snail genus, is causing a lot of trouble for saltmarsh restoration projects in the United States. Image by j.s. clark via Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0). Tender baby plants Perhaps unsurprisingly, herbivores of all kinds (native, exotic…This article was originally published on Mongabay

