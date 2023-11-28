Panama copper mine to close after supreme court rules concession unconstitutional

The Supreme Court in Panama ruled that the contract for the country’s largest copper mine is unconstitutional, requiring it to shut down. Minera Panamá, a subsidiary of the Canadian company First Quantum Minerals (FQM), will have to close the Cobre Panamá mine after the country’s highest court unanimously ruled that the terms of its contract were unconstitutional. The decision comes amid nationwide protests that blocked roads and shipping routes as Panamanians fought back against expansion of the mining sector. “The Panamanian people have spoken,” said Kherson Ruiz, executive director of the Sustainable Development Foundation. “The people have spoken and expressed that they don’t want more mines, that they want sustainable economic development and have no intention of destroying the country for profit.” Last year, the mine produced over 86,000 tons of copper, around 1% of the world’s total production and 5% of Panama’s GDP. It employs more than 2% of the country’s workforce and purchases around $20 million in supplies from local businesses every week, the company said. Protests against the copper mine in Panama. (Photo courtesy of Carlos Herrera/Re:Wild) The government renegotiated a contract with Minera Panamá in October that increased mining royalties for the country — at least $375 million annually. In 2021, it paid only $61 million in royalties. The contract also extended the mining concession another 20 years, sparking the protests. One of the challenges to the constitutionality of the contract focused on tendering, a process in which companies are invited to bid on a project,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

