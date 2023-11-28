Quilombola communities take iron mine to U.K. court, alleging decade of damages

More than a year and a half since the iron ore mining stopped, the lives of Vanusia Souza dos Santos and her community in the heart of Brazil’s Bahia state have returned almost to normal. Without the din of whirring machines and revving trucks, they now sleep peacefully at night, she says. The black mining dust that used to settle on their land has also cleared. Yet some problems persist, she says. Community members remain wary of drinking from the local springs, which they fear are polluted with toxic heavy metals. The cracks in their houses that were reportedly caused by past explosions from the mine still haven’t been repaired as the mining company promised. Since April last year, Brazil Iron’s mining operations have been suspended by the Bahia state environmental and water regulator, INEMA, for encroachment of mining beyond the authorized limits. Yet with its license back, operations are forecast to resume in December or January. The affected communities are now taking action. With the support of Leigh Day, a U.K. law firm, 80 community members are fighting to get justice for enduring a decade of pollution and disruptions to their lives allegedly caused by the mining operations of Brazil Iron Mineração Ltd., a subsidiary of U.K.-registered Brazil Iron Limited. Brazil Iron’s mining operations slice through a hill in the rural heart of the state of Bahia, leaving a grey scar across the vegetation-clad slopes. Two houses are situated in the foreground close to the mine. Image by Rodrigo…This article was originally published on Mongabay

