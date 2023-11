From BBC

An explosive eruption last week sent volcanic rock hurtling into the sea around Niijima Island, located 150km (93 miles) south of the Japanese capital Tokyo.

The moment of the eruption was captured by Japan’s coast guard, which shared the footage on Tuesday. The agency said the eruption had reached a height of around 200m (656ft).

The volcanic island was formed ten years ago. Its name translates as “new island”.