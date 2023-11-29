African leaders & activists will bring new demands, hopes to COP28

When world leaders and climate activists meet in Dubai for the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), for the first time, African representatives will bring to the negotiation table new expectations, hopes and criticisms stemming from the inaugural Africa Climate Summit (ACS) that took place in Nairobi in September. At the ACS — the first-ever such African gathering dedicated to climate issues — nations signed a groundbreaking pact with a clear message to the international community: It’s time to help bring African nations out of debt, invest in viable climate solutions and reduce emissions, which exacerbate the climate emergency that disproportionately affects Africans. Now, on the eve of COP28 (Nov. 30 through Dec. 12), African climate activists hope for decisive action beyond empty words, calling on leaders to fulfill promises made at the ACS and previous COP summits. With its theme of “Driving Green Growth and Climate Finance Solutions for Africa and the World,” the ACS was championed by Kenya’s President William Ruto, the African Union and other partners as a stepping stone to COP28 as Africa grapples with the best way forward for sustainably achieving green growth and scaling up adaptation and mitigation efforts amid the devastating impacts of climate change across the continent. After three days of extensive deliberations, the leaders adopted a historic pact called the Nairobi Declaration on Climate Change and Call to Action, which asks the global community to act with urgency in reducing emissions, fulfilling obligations to honor past promises on climate financing…This article was originally published on Mongabay

