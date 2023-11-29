Bolivia wildfires: Locals care for animals affected by blazes

From BBC
In a year that has seen around 3 million hectares (11,583sq m) of Bolivian land burnt by wildfires, some of the country’s animals have been left exposed.
President Luis Arce has called on South America’s international community to provide aid to Bolivia – where a chunk of the Amazon rainforest sits.
Farmers in the mountainous region of San Buenaventura, in the north-west of the country, said the blazes had left a trail of devastation.
“They have affected us in many ways,” resident Rilvert Salinas Pariamo told Reuters news agency, adding that rising temperatures had impacted “our crops, animals and forests”.
New images, shared by the news agency, show the extent to which some locals have gone to help affected creatures.
