Cargill widens its deforestation-free goals, but critics say it’s not enough

Global food trader Cargill has announced new commitments to disentangle some of its most controversial agricultural products from deforestation in several South American countries. But some conservation groups say the commitments still might not be ambitious enough to meet global climate goals. Cargill announced its supply chains for soy, corn, wheat and cotton from Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina will be free of deforestation and land conversion by 2025. For some areas, that moves up the commitment dates by five years. “At Cargill, we are actively shaping a future where critical ecosystems will be protected for generations to come,” Cargill chief sustainability officer Pilar Cruz said in a statement. “Accelerating our commitment is a testament to our resolve to make real, tangible progress against deforestation and land conversion, in line with our climate action plan, while also supporting the livelihoods of farmers and agricultural communities that are vital to feeding the world.” Cargill monitors its supply chains with forest mapping data and information gathered from local suppliers. The goal is to purchase agricultural commodities from direct and indirect suppliers that haven’t been planted on land cleared of primary forests and other important biomes. Agriculture is one of the top drivers of deforestation globally and there’s increasing pressure on the private sector to step up supply chain monitoring to combat climate change. Previously, Cargill had committed to removing deforestation and land conversion across South America by 2030. Only specific biomes like the Amazon, Cerrado and Gran Chaco had an earlier target date…This article was originally published on Mongabay

