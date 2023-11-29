COP28: Can a climate summit in an oil state change anything?

From BBC
Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
You are going to be hearing a lot about COP28 over the next two weeks.
The world’s most important climate meeting, beginning on Thursday, is being hosted in Dubai by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – one of the world’s top ten oil producers.
COP28 will be the biggest gathering of world leaders of the year.
King Charles III and Rishi Sunak will be there, along with dozens of other world leaders and some 70,000 other attendees.
Hosting a climate conference in a petrostate was already controversial – but the BBC’s evidence that the UAE team planned to use climate talks ahead of COP28 to do oil and gas deals has heightened concerns.
So, can a summit in one of the world’s richest oil states deliver meaningful action on climate change?
Campaigner Greta Thunberg has said these UN climate summits are just “blah, blah, blah” – meaning all talk and no action.
But if the COP process did not exist, we would certainly want something like it.
Imagine for a moment that you are an alien visiting the Earth.
You discover the planet faces a potential catastrophe caused by the actions of the people living there.
The first thing that alien would say is: “You guys all need to get together and agree how to sort this out”.
But making progress is tough going.
You may be surprised to discover that the first time that the world collectively agreed
Read the full article
Related Posts
-
Widespread flooding has already killed hundreds in East Africa
-
Track-a-mole: Sniffer dog and eDNA help ‘rediscover’ South African golden mole
-
In Venezuela, harmful oil spills are mounting as the country ramps up production
-
Iconic tusker’s plight shows challenges in managing Sri Lanka’s wild elephants