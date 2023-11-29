High quality cacao in Amazonia

Cacao (Theobroma cacao) is native to the Amazon rainforest and has been cultivated and consumed throughout the Americas since before Columbus. Cacao can be broadly segregated into to contrasting types based on quality: bulk cacao is used for most candy and food products, and fine cacao is preferred for speciality chocolates. There are dozens of varieties, strains and hybrids, but these two major types have dominated production and trade for centuries. The supply of bulk cacao was largely diverted from Latin America to West Africa and Southeast Asia during the colonial period of the late nineteenth century. Fine cacao represents only about 5% of global cacao consumption, but almost all of that originates in Latin America where the genetic diversity of the wild species has been used to improve the concentration of aromatic compounds in the cacao bean. A combination of events has stimulated a revitalisation of cacao production in South America, and the production of both bulk and fine cocoa has been increasing at about 10% annually over the last decade. The traditional method for establishing a plantation is to clear the understory of a natural forest and plant cacao seedlings that were germinated in a nursery or directly under an intact canopy. It takes about four years for young trees to flower and fruit, after which light management is important for maximizing production and quality: too much light and plants will suffer stress; too little and yields decline. An individual tree can live decades, but most commercial plantings…This article was originally published on Mongabay

