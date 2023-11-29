Iconic tusker’s plight shows challenges in managing Sri Lanka’s wild elephants

Agbo’s left front leg was severely injured when a trap gun went off, making it difficult and painful for the elephant to move. Image courtesy of Dinuka Munasinghe. ANURADHAPURA, Sri Lanka — “He is a king without a crown.” This is how wildlife lovers refer to the majestic elephant Agbo, named after a king from an ancient kingdom of humans overlapping with some areas of Agbo’s home range in north-central Sri Lanka. Agbo is among the largest Sri Lankan tuskers, so there was a challenge for him in the wilderness, but one fateful day, Agbo fell victim to a trap gun set by a hunter. Several metal pellets penetrated Agbo’s left front leg, making it hard to move. Agbo, a beast known for its majestic appearance and movements, was making painful ugly hops to move forward. Noticing the elephant’s plight, villagers in Thirappane (where Agbo was shot) notified the local office of the Department of Wildlife Conservation (DWC), which quickly dispatched a team to take care of the wounded tusker. The wildlife team sedated the elephant, and a closer look revealed the severity of the wounds. “The metal pellets have penetrated Agbo’s front left leg, which made him nearly immobile and the leg was swollen with signs of infection,” said Tharaka Prasad, DWC chief veterinary surgeon who oversaw Agbo’s treatment. Despite the injury, the elephant was not ready to tolerate the presence of a ready-to-assist wildlife team, which ensured some close encounters like this one, when Agbo charged after the veterinary team.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay