In DRC, Virunga deforestation escalates as fighting sends refugees into park

According to Global Forest Watch Virunga National Park, the oldest protected area in the DRC, has lost 964 hectares (2,382 acres) of forest since June. “The Nyiragongo volcanic eruption in May and the recent war that has broken out between M23 and the Congolese government have forced many people to flee into the park,” Depaul Bakulu, a volunteer with the refugee NGO Goma Actif, told Mongabay in a phone interview. He has been working with the NGO to distribute food and clothing to these refugees since 2021. Since 2021, M23 (the March 23 Movement), an armed rebel movement created in 2012 in North Kivu, has conquered large portions of territory north of Goma, the provincial capital. Nearly a million civilians have fled their homes, as the conflict exacerbates the almost permanent humanitarian crisis that eastern DRC has been experiencing for the last 30 years. During just the first few weeks in October, more than 90,000 people had to flee the territories of Rutshuru and Masisi, according to the UNHCR, the U.N. refugee agency. While some internal refugees live in NGO camps, most live in informal sites with no assistance. According to Bakulu, the displaced people have no long-term shelter. Large numbers are living under tarpaulins or bags supported by pieces of wood, in makeshift structures that are especially unstable during the rainy season. “These people need everything but have nothing, so they end up cutting wood to prepare food, sterilize drinking water and make charcoal to sell so they can…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay