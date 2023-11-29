New algorithm looks at how Amazon vegetation will behave after climate change

The Amazon Rainforest is widely known for its vital role in mitigating climate change, acting as a carbon sink that absorbs and stores a substantial portion of the CO2 emissions from burning fossil fuels. However, since the 1990s, scientists have noted a concerning trend in the reduction of carbon stockswithin the forest. In the face of today’s climate emergency, the uncertainty surrounding the Amazon Rainforest’s resilience and its continued ability to provide this invaluable service to humanity has emerged as a major concern within the scientific community. To explore potential changes in the forest’s carbon balance, scientists developed vegetation models over the years that simulate projected scenarios of environmental shifts due to climate change. Yet, many of these models oversimplify plant diversity, resulting in less reliable outcomes due to an overestimation of the impacts of environmental changes on the plant community, according to researchers from the State University of Campinas (Unicamp), in the Brazilian state of São Paulo. In response to this challenge, these researchers pioneered a new vegetation model, incorporating a broader array of life strategies. They say this innovative method provides a more accurate representation of the ecosystem’s functioning and the forest’s responses to climate change in comparison with standard modeling approaches. In an experiment simulating a 50% reduction in precipitation in the Amazon Basin, there was an observed increase in the forest’s functional diversity, coupled with a 57% decrease in carbon stocks. The diversity referred to by the researchers is not species diversity. To grasp the concept…This article was originally published on Mongabay

