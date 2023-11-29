'Perfect solar system' found in search for alien life

From BBC
Researchers have located “the perfect solar system”, forged without the violent collisions that made our own a hotchpotch of different-sized planets.
The system, 100 light years away, has six planets, all about the same size. They’ve barely changed since its formation up to 12 billion years ago.
These undisturbed conditions make it ideal for learning how these worlds formed and whether they host life.
The research has been published in the scientific journal, Nature.
The creation of our own solar system was a violent process. As planets were forming some crashed into each other, disturbing orbits and leaving us with giants like Jupiter and Saturn alongside relatively small worlds like our own.
In solar system HD110067, as astronomers have rather drily named it, things couldn’t be more different.
Not only are the planets similarly sized; in a far cry from the unrelated timing of the orbits of the planets in our own solar system, these rotate in synch.
In the time it takes for the innermost planet to go around the star three times, the next planet along gets around twice, and so on out to the fourth planet in the system. From there things change to a 4:3 pattern of relative orbit speeds for the last two planets.
This intricate planetary choreography is so precise that that the
