Smallholders and loggers push deeper into Sumatra’s largest park

At almost 1.4 million hectares (3.4 million acres), a little smaller than the U.S. state of Connecticut, Kerinci Seblat National Park is the second-largest park in Indonesia, and a jewel of the island of Sumatra. It’s also home to the largest tiger population left in the country. But Kerinci Seblat continues to lose forest to local people clearing it for agriculture and illegal logging. Satellite imagery and data show ongoing, continuous incursions into the park’s rainforest. Surprisingly, the cause may be due in part to the humble potato. “Most of the potatoes in Jambi [province] come from Kerinci [Seblat National Park],” a trader told Mongabay earlier this year. Between 2002 and 2022, Kerinci Seblat lost 55,200 hectares (136,400 acres), according to satellite data from Global Forest Watch, amounting to a loss of 4.3% of its primary forest cover. Worryingly, it’s lost more forest in recent years than in the first decade of the century. Between 2016 and 2022 Kerinci Seblat lost more than half of the total during that two-decade period. Recent reporting by Mongabay found that much of the farming around and inside Kerinci Seblat is for cultivating potatoes. According to the government statistics agency in Jambi province, in 2020 potato crops covered 5,630 hectares (13,912 acres) in Jambi, one of four provinces straddled by Kerinci Seblat. Potatoes became a popular crop in the region after the price for cinnamon collapsed in the late 1990s. However, cinnamon trees remain a staple in the area, alongside tomatoes, coffee, cloves and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

