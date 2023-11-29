Track-a-mole: Sniffer dog and eDNA help ‘rediscover’ South African golden mole

Scientists have uncovered gold in the dunes of South Africa’s northwest coast: the De Winton’s golden mole, a species not seen by scientists since 1936. Like moles in general, De Winton’s golden mole (Cryptochloris wintoni) is blind and lives largely underground, navigating through the sand using sound and vibration. This lifestyle makes it particularly hard for humans to find. However, researchers from the Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT), a South African nonprofit, and the University of Pretoria used a sniffer dog and a technique called environmental DNA (eDNA) analysis to detect the presence of this small, elusive mammal. https://imgs.mongabay.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/20/2023/11/29190846/moleburrow.mp4 De Winton’s golden moles live beneath the sand in South Africa and have sensitive hearing that can detect vibrations from movement above the surface. Photo and video courtesy of JP Le Roux. The researchers trained a border collie named Jessie to identify the scent of common golden mole species. When the team arrived at the remote Port Nolloth survey site, heavy rains had revealed numerous fresh golden mole burrows and tracks. However, when unleashed to search the area, Jessie showed no signs that she recognized the scents of any moles there. Her lack of familiarity suggested to the researchers that De Winton’s species may have made these tracks. Researchers Samantha Mynhardt (left) and Esther Matthew (right) with Jessie, a scent-detection border collie. Photo by Nicky Souness. Evidence of moles burrowing below the wet sand. Photo courtesy of Nicky Souness. The team collected more than 100 sand samples for environmental DNA (eDNA) analysis,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay