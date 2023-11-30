At COP28 & beyond, fair carbon markets must be part of the climate finance solution (commentary)

All eyes will be on oil-rich United Arab Emirates for the next few weeks as it plays host to the UN’s COP28 climate summit. For the 8th year in a row since the landmark Paris Climate Accord, carbon markets will again be vigorously debated. On one side of the debate are some environmentalists that would prefer to see a global regulatory approach and don’t trust companies to take action. They’ll claim that carbon offsetting schemes are “worthless,” plagued with problems and amount to little more than corporate greenwashing. On the other side, proponents of market-based solutions to the climate crisis argue that markets are the most efficient way to drive resources to the lowest cost de-carbonization methods and technologies. And, importantly, that the private sector must play a leading role in helping countries reach global emission targets. Proponents will say that fixing carbon markets is part of the solution, because we need all the help we can from all sectors — the “everything, everywhere, all at once” approach. Carbon markets are still in their infancy. The oldest market, the European compliance carbon market, has evolved through several hiccups over its 20-year life, including overallocation of allowances, price instability and even fraud. But it’s now credited with reducing emissions in Europe by 37% over the last 18 years. And the voluntary carbon market, with its nearly 200 scientific methodologies, multiple certification standards and decentralized structure, is even newer and has lately been criticized for not being as good as it should…This article was originally published on Mongabay

