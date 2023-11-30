Ecologists help migratory birds adapt to climate change

A team of scientists drives across northern Europe under the cloak of darkness in a white van full of carefully caged songbirds. They’re on their way from the Netherlands to Sweden, where winter weather will linger for two weeks longer. The birds in the van are European pied flycatchers who arrived in the Netherlands earlier that same day from sub-Saharan Africa, where they spent the winter. For centuries, they’ve flown back just in time to catch newly hatched caterpillars that their young depend on for food. But because climate change has forced spring to arrive earlier, flycatchers now frequently arrive after the caterpillars have matured into insects, which their chicks cannot eat. Like many migratory bird species in Europe and the UK, pied flycatcher populations are declining due to climate related food shortages. Nest boxes provide breeding grounds for pied flycatchers in the Swedish forest. Photo credit: Koosje Lamers Conservation ecologist Koosje Lamers of the University of Groningen in the Netherlands came up with a simple solution: move the birds north. Late April is already green in the Netherlands, but in Sweden the trees don’t get their leaves until mid-May. In an experiment she calls the “crown jewel” of her Ph.D., Lamers and her colleagues drove flycatchers 570 kilometers (350 miles) north from Drenthe, Netherlands, to southern Sweden every spring for three years. The immigrant females had nearly twice as many chicks as native Swedish flycatchers, and their chicks returned to nest in Sweden the following year. Their findings, published…This article was originally published on Mongabay

